Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday extended greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri with a call to celebrate the festival in the true spirit of brotherhood and harmony.

In his message, Amarinder Singh called upon the people to follow the ideology promoted by Lord Shiva to destroy all evil forces of divisiveness and hated, which are detrimental to the nation’s social fabric.

“May this auspicious occasion inspire noble thoughts of love, affection, amity and brotherhood amongst all of us,” said the Chief Minister in a statement.

Source: IANS