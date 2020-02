Bala Samskara Kendra (BSK) organised their Pongal event at Sunnybank State High School in Sunnybank on January 11.

The event, which was meant more for the children than adults, followed the customary Makara Sankranthi and Pongal routines and also featured the traditional rangoli competition, kite flying and preparation of pongal dish.

Those present were served the vegetarian lunch prepared the traditional way.