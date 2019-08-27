The Kashmiri Pandit diaspora that lives in Brisbane were ecstatic over the recent Abrogation of Article 370 and 35A that gave a Union Territory status to Leh, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir.

It is well documented that the Hindu population was forced to flee the Kashmir valley as a result of Islamist insurgency during late 1989 and the early 1990s. World over the Kashmiri Pundits have rejoiced the work done by the PM Narendra Modi. The Brisbane Community had a great ‘Thank You’ celebration at short notice and many community representatives attended the function at Sherwood Arboretum on August 10, 2019.

The Kashmiri community of Brisbane received greetings on the occasion from representatives of Simply Human, Sanskrit group, Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, Brisbane Indian Times, Federation of Indian Communities, Queensland, Brisbane Telangana Association, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, QLD Chapter, Jammu Kashmir Study Centre, Integral Yoga, and several other prominent individuals of the Indian communities in Brisbane, including a message from the Honorary Indian Consulate, Mrs. Archana Singh.

The photo feature here resonates the solidarity and support for one flag and one constitution of India that has taken 72 years since India’s Independence to be realised.