A BUS driver has found himself stuck between a rock and a hard place at the top of Burleigh Hill this morning.

The Brisbane Bus Lines driver was attempting to turn around in a driveway when the bus “bottomed out” and became unable to move.

He has now been stuck there since around 9.30am, more than three hours ago.

A spokeswoman for the company said it was the first time she could recall it happening.

“The camber of the road has not been very nice to us and the vehicle has essentially bottomed out because of it,” she said.

“Our experienced mechanical team is there at the moment looking at it, the time frame at this stage is unknown.

“Our drivers have been liaising with the residents at the entrance to the unit there that they’re probably blocking, we’re doing the best we can.”

The driver and his charter group of passengers were unharmed, if a little red-faced.

Source: https://www.goldcoastbulletin.com.au/news/traffic-reports/brisbane-bus-lines-bus-stuck-on-top-of-burleigh-hill-for-over-three-hours/news-story/dafd1cadf073f1993943cc4bde96c7f2