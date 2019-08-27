By Indrani Ganguly

Imagine being a refugee in your own country, not being able to leave a place or even cross certain streets after a certain time.

On Friday, 9 August, I was honoured to be invited for a Yarning Circle at the home of Aunty Denise Proud. This Yarning Circle gave me a firsthand insight into the history surrounding the Boundary Streets of cities and towns in Queensland, imposed during early settlement by non-indigenous people. Many aboriginal elders shared their memories of the trauma that resulted from such policies. ‘When the outsiders came, they had the Bible and we had the land. Soon, they had the land, and we had the Bible!’ quipped one elder as he described his own experiences. There was also a great deal of pride in being able to survive and be where they are today, though the fight goes on.

On August 10, there was a Boundary-to-Boundary Street Walk, starting in Spring Hill and culminating in Bunyapa Park, West End. There were songs describing the history, artwork by aboriginal artists, food and even a book teaching protective behaviour.

For me both these days provided a great opportunity to reconnect with aboriginal people I had met and worked with some years ago and to meet new indigenous and non-indigenous people all committed to the same cause. We could share some commonalities in our histories, world views and culture and also celebrate our unity in diversity.