A FORMER Gold Coast company director, who was to have been sentenced today for more than $4.7 million worth of fraud and dishonesty offences, has failed to appear in court.

Bradley Keith Silver was at the centre of a property development scheme that collapsed in 2011, leaving investors, mostly elderly pensioners, owed $9 million.

Silver pleaded guilty on March 28 to 13 fraud and dishonesty charges, involving 12 victims, with the eldest now in his early 80s.

Brisbane District Court was told Silver was taken to Robina Hospital in an ambulance early today, suffering symptoms of acute anxiety and chest pains.

He was unable to give verbal responses, the court was told.

Brisbane District Court Judge Richards adjourned the sentence until later today, to allow Silver’s defence counsel, Winston Terracini, to obtain confirmation of his medical condition.

After being told it would take an hour and a half for Silver to get from Robina Hospital, if discharged, Judge Deborah Richards suggested his solicitor could drive there to check on his condition.

Mr Terracini said if there was something seriously wrong with Silver, he would not be discharged today.

Two victims of Silver and two children of a victim who has died had come to court for the sentence.

Silver ran a property development scheme called All About Property Development, which collapsed in 2011, with investors owed $9 million.

Many of these investors were pensioners, who were approached by telemarketing or word of mouth, Australian Securities and Investments Commission alleged.

Investors were convinced to borrow against their homes and were told that their money would be used to develop property in Tasmania.

Instead, the money paid by investors was used to pay back interest owed to other investors, payments to employees, cash withdrawals and transfers to personal bank accounts, ASIC alleged.

Judge Richards adjourned the sentence until 3.30pm

Source: https://www.couriermail.com.au/news/queensland/crime-and-justice/bradley-keith-silver-fails-to-show-up-at-court-to-face-sentencing-for-more-than-47-million-worth-of-fraud-and-dishonesty-offences/news-story/99a7b5dca1d6a8cf8d061d13beda4294