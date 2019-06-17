NSW coach Brad Fittler has rung the changes as the desperate Blues aim to bounce back and level the series — but has he made the right calls or lost the plot?

In all seven changes have been made to the NSW side that fell four points short in State of Origin I.

The overhaul has generated plenty of debate, with the axing of star centre Latrell Mitchell raising eyebrows on both sides of the border.

“There’s genuine surprise that Latrell Mitchell was dropped,” The Courier-Mail’s Robert Craddock said.

“I’ll tell you why — because NSW are chasing the game, they’re 1-0 down and they have to win.

“What do you then think? You’ve got to put a matchwinner in there, someone who’s going to score you points.

“I get all this about his form going off and that his attitude has been suspect. But history is littered with those sort of players that as a coach you have to accept the challenge of pressing the button and getting them going.

“I can’t for the life of me see how this is a stronger team with Latrell Mitchell not in it.

“Six weeks ago we were calling him the best player in the game and (now) he’s dropped from Origin?”

Fox Sports’ Dan Ginnane said Mitchell had paid a heavy price for NSW’s Origin I defeat.

“It’s funny how a loss always comes down to one person in the end,” he said.

“It used to be Mitchell Pearce. Every game NSW would lose it was always Mitchell Pearce’s fault and it somehow became Latrell’s fault.

“He made a couple of bad defensive decisions, he wasn’t that great … but was he that bad?

“Here’s a guy who dominated Origin last year, dominated a grand final and out he goes.”

Mitchell has been replaced in the centres by Canberra’s Jack Wighton, who has played five-eighth for the Raiders this season after spending most of his career at fullback.

The Daily Telegraph’s Fatima Kdouh said starting Wighton was the right call.

“NSW have to go for broke here,” she said

“What if we do pick Latrell and get the game where he doesn’t really put in, and he doesn’t go looking for the work? Jack Wighton will do that, he’s a worker, he’s the kind of guy who will go after the ball. We can’t pick Latrell and hope that he’s going to find form in what is essentially a decider.”

