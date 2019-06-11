Borallon jail murder_ Prisoner Nick Triggs killed

THIS is the prisoner found dead in his cell, who was sharing his small room because of rampant overcrowding in Queensland’s jails.

Prisoner Nick Triggs, 27, was found lifeless in his cell on Sunday morning at Borallon jail.

The person he was sharing a cell with, Glenn Ryan Clarke, 42, has been charged with murder and appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday.

Officers found Triggs in his cell about 5am but within 40 minutes paramedics had declared him dead.

He had been jailed in March for multiple offences which included drug offending and serious domestic violence charges.

His sister Zara Triggs said she was heartbroken.

It is with our sad and broken hearts that myself and my mum Debbie have lost our brother and son Nicholas Triggs,” she wrote.

“Unfortunately, he was killed on Sunday while in custody at Borallon Correctional Centre.

“There is no date for the funeral yet, but we would love for all of his family and friends to come together and celebrate the much loved Nick/Noo Noo/Triggsy.”

The Courier-Mail has written about issues of overcrowding for more than two years, with every prison over capacity.

Because of overcrowding, prisoners are forced to share cells, or “double up”, in rooms.

Officers have repeatedly spoken about increased violence against them and other prisoners as a result of having too many prisoners in jail.

Bunk beds have been introduced to cells to accommodate extra prisoners however in some cases one prisoner must lie on a mattress on the floor.

The Courier-Mail understands the room in which Mr Triggs died had a bunk bed.

This week the State Government announced a new 1000-bed $620m prison at Gatton.

Mr Triggs’ friend Krystie-Lee Rose told The Courier-Mail she was devastated and was struggling to come to terms with never hearing his voice again

“Nick was such a kind-hearted man, he was my best friend of 10 years,” she said.

“He hated seeing his mates upset and was the kind of guy who would take his shirt off his back for you.

He never deserved this, none of us will ever get the chance to see his face again or hear his voice, but he always be in our hearts and in our minds.

“I’ve never met a human with as much of a beautiful soul as his was. We all love and miss you nick, especially your family and myself. We hope you rest in peace.”

end I could have asked for my angel, I still cannot believe someone took you from us.”

Queensland Corrective Services on Sunday said prison officers attempted resuscitation on Mr Triggs but he could not be revived.

“Queensland Police Service was notified of the incident and we are assisting them with the matter,” QCS said in a statement.

“Incidents of this nature are challenging and difficult, and we thank our officers for their attempts to assist the man.

“They are being supported by management and employee support services.

“Our condolences go to the man’s family and friends.”

Triggs’ was represented by Hannay Lawyers. The firm’s director Chris Hannay said prisoners should not be sharing cells.

“It’s disappointing that they can’t supply facilities as required for reasonable housing and that should be obviously for each person to have his individual arrangement in custody,” he said.

Triggs’ solicitor Daniel Hannay said: “Ultimately there needs to be a look into the corrective services system; in prison punishment in itself; and prisoners should have some sense of safety when they are in such a confined environment.”

