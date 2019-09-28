Australia India Business Council Queensland Chapter organised the book launch for Dr. Ashok Sharma’s comprehensive book on India’s pursuit of energy on September 20 at Customs House, Queen Street, Brisbane, QLD.

Authored by Dr. Ashok Sharma, India’s Pursuit of Energy: Security Domestic Measures, Foreign Policy and Geopolitics is a comprehensive take on how India is pursuing its energy security in domestic and foreign policy context, in a carbon-controlled and competitive geopolitical environment.

AIBC with the support of Adani hosted the event and brought this most publicised topic on the table and let the industry members and community participants express their views and ask questions. People who joined were also provided with the signed copy of the book so they could read, deliberate and be well informed about the growing powerhouse, the ‘Modern Hindustan’.

The book uses a conceptual framework of four A’s: Availability, Accessibility, Affordability and Acceptability to deal with the topic in a comprehensive manner. It’s very much relevant to Australia as energy and resources dominate Australia-India bilateral trade, and Australia has the capability to contribute to India’s energy quest and benefit from that.

Dr Sharma launched his book by sharing his journey and struggles through the city of New Delhi more than two decades ago as the city craved to fulfil it energy demands, and now rural India is in need of the same transformation. India has to grow and energy security is the future.

Senator The Hon Matthew Canavan was the guest speaker and Jim Varghese AM was the facilitator at the event. Senator Canavan was very supportive of the industry and asked for free and open trade between both the nations.

Discussion were held around the requirement of cheaper energy, around hydro, uranium, nuclear power, gas and coal and what space each of these had in the market. This was also discussed from diplomatic and geo-political lenses. The round table discussion at the book launch concluded that energy security is the most important agenda for India as well as for the future of all modern economies.