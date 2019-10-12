Puducherry-based Genesis Orchestra and Chennai’s High Spirits will perform at the event today

An assortment of music, from Bollywood hits and Bangla numbers to retro rock staples, will feature in the October edition of “Live Music – SecSatPondy” on Saturday.

The concert, held on the second Saturday of every month with support of the Tourism Department, features home-grown band Genesis Orchestra and Chennai-based outfit High Spirits.

Genesis Orchestra has become the go-to band in this neck of the woods if the mood tilts towards Bollywood and Bangla hits. In fact, the band, led by vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Manosh Bardhan, is the one to dial up for all things filmy, or an evening of ghazals.

Their annual concert during Durga Puja celebrations is among the eagerly anticipated events for the local Bengali community. Organisers expect the fare to go down well with not just the sizeable Hindi and Bengali speaking residents of the city, but the walk-in tourists from the Promenade Beach as well. The band is billed to perform evergreen chart busters like Mehbooba from Sholay, Laila O Laila from Qurbani, Musafir Hoon Yaron from Parichay, as well as the Hindi rock n roll classic Mera Naam Chin-Chin-Choo originally sung by Geeta Bali from Ashok Kumar starrer Howrah Bridge.

Bangla lineup

The Bangla songs will include Arijit Singh’s recent hit Ki Kore To Ke Bolbo from Rangbaaz, Asha Bhonsle’s tribute to R.D. Burman Jete Jete Pothe Holo Deri, Kumar Shanu’s Aaj Aye Din Take and of course a Kishore Kumar number Chirodini Tumi Je Amar composed by Bappi Lahiri for the movie Amar Shongi.

The five-piece band, High Spirits, is set to play a mix of hard rock, rock n roll, retro, pop, blues and reggae. The band in its various avatars such as Inn Cognito, Signatures, Blue Angel, and so on, has performed at the most happening venues across Chennai. The band covers artistes such as The Beatles, Eagles, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, CCR, Bryan Adams and Eric Clapton. High Spirits is fronted by Desmond Nicholas, a versatile singer and keyboard player.

The show will begin at 7 p.m. at the Bandstand (behind Nehru statue) in Gandhi Thidal.

Source: https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/bollywood-retro-rock-to-feature-at-secsatpondy/article29661040.ece