Featuring popular songs from the contemporary and classic Bollywood movies, Sargam Music Academy organised a musical fundraiser, Bollywood Musical, at the Lighthouse Community and Event Centre, Forest Lake, on February 8.

Live band and local singers from the music academy performed on stage, and there was a Bollywood dance performance by the Australian Indian Theatre Group. Tickets were priced $50 for Platinum, $25 for Gold and only $15 for kids.