2019 has been a great year for Bollywood so far. Though some movies made with budgets of 100 crores and above did not yield expected returns, some that were made with budgets below 50 crores made net box office collections in excess of 100 crores. With the festive season around the corner, the numbers are expected to improve with each passing day. Just like every year, Bollywood saves the best of its film releases up until the Diwali season. Understandably, the festive spirit goes well with movie-watching experience for the audiences.

To give you a breather, some of the Bollywood films releasing during the Diwali season 2019 include Akshay Kumar’s ‘Housefull 4’, Rajkumar Rao’s ‘Made in China’ and Taapsee-Bhumi starrer ‘Saandh Ki Aankh’. Besides, there are films like Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Laal Kaptaan’ that promises something never seen before. However, it is the biggest clash of three Bollywood films that has caught audience attention.

Housefull 4

Sajid Nadiadwala and FoxStar Studios come together to bring the fourth edition of their successful ‘Housefull’ franchise film Housefull 4. The multi-starrer film lead by Akshay Kumar is set in two eras – 1914 and 2019. Like other ‘Housefull’ film editions, this one too stars Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh along with some new faces like Kirti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Rana Duggabatti and a couple of other actors. Akshay’s #TheBalaChallenge has already got the nation grooving to the ‘Shaitaan Ka Saala’ song from the film.’Housefull 4′ is Akshay Kumar’s entry into the most epic Box Office clash of 2019. The film will release in theatres only a day prior to the release of ‘Made In China’ and ‘Saand Ki Aankh’.

Made In China

While Rajkumar Rao and Mouni Roy’s comedy film ‘Made In China’ comes from the makers of epic films like ‘Stree’, ‘LukkaChhupi’ and ‘Hindi medium’. The film is based on the life of a Gujarati businessman who travels to China in the hope of new business prospects. H finds a life-changing idea in China which is revealed as the story unfolds. Rajkumar Rao and Mouni Roy have been sharing funny behind the scene videos from the sets of the film. They are also actively promoting their film by recreating the most iconic romantic songs of Bollywood. Check out their latest dance moves of ‘Suraj Hua Madham’ from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’.

Saand Ki Aankh

‘PINK’ actress TaapseePannu and ‘Dum LagaKeHaisha’ actress Bhumi Pednekar together make for a talent powerhouse. The two actresses play the parts of India’s oldest sharpshooters Chandro (87) and PrakashiTomar (82) hailing from a small village in Uttar Pradesh. The biopic promises a lot of emotional drama, funny one-liners, nerve-wracking shoot scenes and some excellent acting by the actresses. ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Anurag Kashyap. The film is up for a stiff Box-Office competition with ‘Made In China’ and ‘Housefull 4’ on 25 October 2019.

