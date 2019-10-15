From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas: Bollywood celebs who will be celebrating their first Karva Chauth this year

The year 2018 witnessed some high-profile weddings that included names like Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra to Sonam Kapoor and others. After the wedding galore, these celebrities are all set to celebrate their first Karva Chauth this year on October 17. From ‘DDLJ’ to ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham…!’, Karva Chauth has been a filmy affair too. Let’s have a look at the newlywed couples who will be celebrating their love on this auspicious day.

Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh

After dating for over half a decade, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally decided to make their relationship official by tying the knot last year in November. The most-loved couple got hitched in a big fat destination wedding in Italy in the presence of their family and loved ones, away from the prying eyes of the media.

Ranveer and Deepika also honoured both of their cultures by getting married in both Sindhi and Konkani style. Pictures from their wedding have been a sight for the sore eyes for all of their fans out there.

Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra took her fans by surprise after she went public with her relationship with American singer-actor Nick Jonas. After a traditional roka ceremony in Mumbai, Priyanka took nuptial vows with Nick in Rajasthan in a royal ceremony in December.

The wedding took place in Umaid Bhavan Palace in the presence of their family, friends and loved ones. The couple too honoured both their cultures by getting married in two ceremonies – Christian and Hindu. Their dreamy wedding pictures and details were a treat for all of their fans out there.

Kapil Sharma – Ginni Chatrath

After making news for all the wrong reasons, comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma hit the headlines last year after he announced his marriage to his long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath. The two got hitched in a grand ceremony in December in Jalandhar.

The couple married twice in a traditional Hindu ceremony and an Anand Karaj ceremony as Ginni’s place. The couple is already expecting their first child together.

Pooja Batra – Nawab Shah

Bollywood actors Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah found love in one another. After dating each other for about five months, the couple tied the knot earlier this year. They got married in an Arya Samaj-style wedding in Delhi in July. The two also had a nikah in Delhi.

Pooja and Nawab had only their immediate families in attendance. The couple confirmed the same in an interview with Bombay Times.

Ever since their wedding, they have been painting the town red with their sizzling pictures on social media and their fans just cannot have enough of the hot couple.

