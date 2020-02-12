Brisbane Malayalee Association organised a community celebration on the India-Australia Day on January 26. Apart from the cultural performances on the occasion, Cr Fiona Hammond, Councilor of Marchant Ward, Brisbane City Council, released the BMA calendar.

Also, BMA handed over $2000 for the Bushfire Relief Fund to Mr. Luke Howarth, Federal MP, Petire Electorate and $1000 for the Drought Relief Fund to Mr Bart Mellish, Member of Parliament QLD, Aspley Electorate.

BMA members handing over $2000 cheque towards Bushfire Relief Fund to Mr. Luke Howarth, Federal MP, Petire Electorate.