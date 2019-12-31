The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set up a four-member fact finding committee to go into deaths of children and infants in Kota.

Kanta Kardam (UP), Jaskaur Meena (Rajasthan), Bharti Pawar (Maharashtra) and Locket Chatterjee (West Bengal) — all MPs — have been named members of the team, set up by BJP working President J.P. Nadda. It will submit the report in three days.

In Kota, 77 infants died within a month. Of them, 12 died within a week. In last one year, over 940 children deaths have been reported.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has urged Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to deal with the issue “sensitively”.

