The BJP has upped the ante against the Ashok Gehlot Government and constituted a four member fact finding committee to inspect the situation and what led to the mass deaths of children and infants in Rajasthan's Kota. The team has been constituted by BJP's working President JP Nadda. The team is expected to submit its findings within three days as to what led to the deaths of a large number of infants.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set up a four-member fact finding committee to go into deaths of children and infants in Kota.

Kanta Kardam (UP), Jaskaur Meena (Rajasthan), Bharti Pawar (Maharashtra) and Locket Chatterjee (West Bengal) — all MPs — have been named members of the team, set up by BJP working President J.P. Nadda. It will submit the report in three days.

In Kota, 77 infants died within a month. Of them, 12 died within a week. In last one year, over 940 children deaths have been reported.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has urged Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to deal with the issue “sensitively”.

Source: IANS