Better late than never: Billy Elliot The Musical, based on the hit 2000 film, will finally open in Adelaide on December 29 for a summer season at the Festival Theatre as part of its 10th Anniversary Australian Tour.

Except that the show actually opened in Sydney 12 years ago before moving a year later to Melbourne, where it ran for another six months. So next week actually marks the 10th anniversary of Billy Elliot ending its first Australian run.

Producer Louise Withers, who grew up in Para Hills, says it is great to finally be able to bring Billy Elliot to Adelaide, as the original production couldn’t be staged in any of the city’s existing theatres.

“The massive underfloor structure required for the initial production has been redesigned to allow the production to be staged in arts centres such as the Adelaide Festival Centre,’’ Louise says.

“This brilliant, heartwarming musical takes the audience on an unforgettable journey and leaves you feeling on top of the world. We are so happy that Adelaide can finally experience and fall in love with Billy Elliot the Musical.”

Featuring tunes by Elton John, the musical follows a motherless 11-year-old boy’s dream of pursuing his new-found interest in ballet, set against the backdrop of a struggling mining town.

Four boys – Omar Abiad, 12, from Brisbane, River Mardesic, 10, from Melbourne, Wade Neilsen, 12, from Newcastle and Jamie Rogers, 12, from Canberra – will alternate in the title role, and all are making their professional stage debut.

Also starring are choreographer Kelley Abbey as ballet teacher Mrs Wilkinson, Justin Smith (from Bastard Boys) as Billy’s dad, Vivien Davies as his eccentric Grandma and Robert Grubb as George, a miner and the town’s boxing coach. Adelaide’s Zoe Komazec (Mamma Mia, Matilda) will also be in the adult cast.

Adelaide will be the second stop on the tour after Sydney in October, and be followed by Melbourne in February, then Perth and Brisbane.

Source: https://www.couriermail.com.au/news/national/billy-elliot-the-musical-announces-summer-season-in-adelaide/news-story/08ff66af235f4fbbf102d8eb8d274ea4