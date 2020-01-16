I remember complaining about Bigg Boss 13 contestants constantly talking in English and interacting at a pitch hardly audible to the audience. Little did I know this won’t matter three months into the show since not abiding by the rules has become the norm. Leave aside talking in English, they have ignored the most important rule–not getting violent and causing physical harm to each other inside the Bigg Boss house.

In Wednesday’s episode Madhurima Tuli hit her ex-boyfriend and co-contestant Vishal Aditya Singh with a kitchen pan. He, in turn, threw water on her. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss’ warned the two against using violence. But, how does it matter? They take inspiration from their fellow contestants who have walked away from the ugliest fights either with a warning from Bigg Boss or a punishment as irrelevant as getting nominated for the upcoming week.

What’s even weirder is that the season’s contestants hit not only their foes but also their friends.

When Shefali Bagga-Shehnaaz Gill wreaked havoc in house

They might have become friends now, but in the initial days of the show, Shefali Bagga and Shehnaaz Gill indulged in a massive fight during the Snake and Ladder task. After Shehnaaz repeatedly annoyed Siddhartha Dey by following him everywhere and throwing mud at him, Shefali called her a girl who wants to touch boys. Shehnaaz could not take the insult and pushed Shefali with full force. Bigg Boss reprimanded their action and called them people with ‘filthy thinking.’

When Shehnaaz Gill slapped Siddharth Shukla

In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan pulled up the couples of the house for hitting each other. One of them was Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Shehnaaz slapped Siddharth repeatedly when he teased her by getting close to Mahira Sharma. Despite his best efforts, Siddharth could not calm her down and had to use force to make her listen to him. But him pinning her down irked Twitterati, and they condemned him for using force against a girl.

When Mahira Sharma slapped Paras Chhabra

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, the supposed couple of the Bigg Boss 13 house, attracted eyeballs when Mahira gave a tight slap across Paras’ face for giving a peck on her cheek. Upset by Mahira’s reaction, Paras told her to behave properly as he cannot stand women who disrespect men.

When Rashami Desai threw tea on Sidharth Shukla

Rashami Desai, during a heated argument with Sidharth Shukla, threw tea at him. In turn, Sidharth held the collar of Arhaan Khan, who was supporting Rashami. The two called each other names and abused each other on national television. All of it happened in front of Salman Khan during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. This was not the first time that the former lovers created a ruckus inside the house. There have been many instances of the two yelling at the top of their voices and abusing each other. I wonder if Bigg Boss would have remained quiet if it would have been any other season of the show.

When Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla locked horns

Not once, twice or thrice, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla have gotten into dirty fights on several occasions. The task ‘Shehnaaz Ka Swayamvar’ was one of the instances when the two brought the house down with their verbal spat which took a violent turn. Both of them pushed each other aggressively which led to Bigg Boss cancelling the task. Their fight got unbearable to watch as they stooped down to the level of abusing each other’s family members.

Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla’s fight

Before becoming friends, Paras and Sidharth had their share of fights inside the Bigg Boss house. The two often got aggressive during the weekly tasks. One of their fights even led to Paras injuring his finger so much so that he had to undergo a surgery for it.

It has been a tradition of Bigg Boss 13 contestants to give each other character certificates. During a task, Arti had to make sure that Siddhartha Dey gets up from his chair. For this, she tickled him and applied several things on his face. An annoyed Siddharth, in a fit of rage, passed derogatory comments on Arti’s character. This left not only Arti but Sidharth Shukla fuming with anger too.

When Himanshi Khurana pushed Shehnaaz Gill

Things turned ugly between Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill when the two got into a war of words. It so happened that during a captaincy task, Himanshi accused Sidharth Shukla of using force and when Shehnaaz said he didn’t do it and everyone is watching, Himanshi retaliated by pushing her and asking her to back off. In turn, Shehnaaz hit her back saying, “Muh tod dungi.”

