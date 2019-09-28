In the absence of a potent bowling attack, lackluster batting causes India’s downfall once again, writes Rabindra Mukherji

When it comes to T20’s, of late, Indians have not quite lived up to their expectations. It has been a rollercoaster ride for the Indians in this format, a sparkling display one day, reaching the nadir of their performance in the next game. This is precisely what was on display in the recently-concluded three-match T20 series between India and South Africa.

While the first match was washed away by rain, the next one saw the Indians play some brilliant cricket even in the absence of the likes of Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. However, as has been the story of Indian cricket in recent times, their brilliance on a day is not any surety of their repeat performance the following day.

India fails to capitalise on toss win

In the final match of the series at M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, the hosts faltered at 134 in 20 overs, thanks to some injudicious shots played by the Indian batsmen. It all began well for the Indians when their skipper Virat Kohli won the toss. There was a chance now to post a formidable total and tease the South Africans later with some good line and length bowling. But the toss advantage quickly withered away, despite an acceptable start to the Indian innings at 62 for 1 after 7 overs. Thereafter, defying logic India slumped to 99 for six after 15 overs and from then on they did not give themselves any chance to post a total that would have challenged the flamboyance of Quinton De Kock upfront.

Chaotic batting display

When asked why he chose to bat first, Kohli said that the team needed some practice to defend totals. However, the Indian batting looked chaotic and were never going to challenge a strong South African bowling attack. While Rohit did not last long edging out to Hendricks when he had scored only 9 runs, Dhawan went on to steady the Indian ship somewhat before he was picked up by Shamsi for 36. After an outstanding knock at Mohali, Kohli failed this time around scoring only 9. Rishabh Pant once again showed promise but did not deliver. He scored 19, though he looked good enough for plenty more. Shreyas Iyer went cheaply. When Hardik Pandya arrived at the crease, the crowd cheered in anticipation. However, he left early disappointing the crowd. Jadeja managed a solitary six and this was the sorry tale of Indian batting on a day that began with a lot of promise for the Indians.

De Kock dims Indian hopes

If Indians had any hope of reviving their fortune through disciplined bowling, De Kock had other ideas. He smashed an unbeaten 79 runs in 52 balls with five hits over the rope. South Africa reached home with 19 balls to spare, leveling the series 1-1. His exquisite shots on the leg side, by now his trademark, were a treat to watch.

Bowling sans Bumrah and Bhuvi

This defeat at the hands of a South African team which the Indians trounced comfortably at Mohali has brought forth a few noteworthy observations. To begin with, Indian bowling attack is not menacing at all in the absence of Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Even Mohammed Shami’s inclusion lends a different look to the Indian attack.

Deepak Chahar and Saini, who played in the absence of Bumrah and co., though look promising, are yet to become a match-winning combination. They are inexperienced and look good in an IPL side rather than shouldering the responsibility of the country, all by themselves. Therefore, it is perhaps more of a hype than anywhere close to reality that India have a bench strength to replace their frontline pace attack of Bumrah, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Shami.

Wasting a review again

When it comes to asking for a review regarding an appeal overturned by the on-field umpire, Kohli and co. have faltered on many occasions. It is surprising that the wicket keeper is unable to provide valuable inputs related to a close caught-behind or even a ball hitting the pad. Any delivery darting straight on to the pad or sliding down the leg side are not very difficult to anticipate if one is standing straight behind the stumps as the wicket-keepers do. However, Indians seem to get the request for review of an umpire’s decision wrong on more occasions than any other team in international cricket.

In the final T20 against South Africa, a frivolous appeal against Hendricks saw India lose the only review allotted to each team. Later, when de Kock was trapped in front by Washington Sundar for 28, umpire Nitin Menon ruled him not out. The reviews showed that the ball was crashing on to the stumps. But by then India did not have any reviews left.