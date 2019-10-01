Speaker of the Queensland Parliament and State Member for Mulgrave the Honourable Curtis Pitt MP is leading a drive for peace to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth.

In 1930, Gandhi Ji, or Bapu as he was fondly referred to by his countrymen, marched 388 kilometres to defy the British salt laws in perhaps the famous act of non-violent resistance. This march was a seminal moment in Gandhi’s successful campaign for India’s independence. On 2 October, 2019 Mr Pitt will lead the Bapu Peace Drive from Coffs Harbour to Queensland Parliament House, a similar distance to Gandhi’s Salt March.

The Bapu Peace Drive is an initiative of Gandhi Salt March Limited and is an inclusive event open to all people from all religions and cultures.

Taking part in the Peace Drive will be representatives from the Australian, Queensland and New South Wales parliaments, Indigenous Australians, business leaders, academics, charity organisations, religious and spiritual leaders and migrants from refugee backgrounds.

“I believe the endeavours of the Bapu Peace Drive will reaffirm the need for stronger bonds within our communities” Mr Pitt said.

“In a time when we are assaulted by secularism, fanaticism and isolationist policies the Gandhian values of inclusion and non-violence are particularly relevant.”

GSML Chairman, Jim Varghese AM said: “Mahatma Gandhi reminds us that ‘the future depends on what we do today.’ The Bapu Peace Drive is about peace, non-violence and inclusiveness.”

“I am encouraged by the leadership shown by the Speaker of the Queensland Parliament the Honourable Curtis Pitt, and the concept of Bapu Peace Drive highlighting Gandhian values. Mahatma Gandhi’s life and teachings provide an excellent platform for honest ethical behaviour, and democratic and social responsibility in business, community and government”. He continued.

The first stop will be at the Sikh temple in Coffs Harbour where the Peace Drive will join with the High Commission of India to celebrate the 550th anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev.

Islamic Council of Queensland spokesperson Ali Kadri, who will be participating in the Peace Drive, praised the Peace Drive for its message of inclusiveness and peace. “There are still many who will express their hate and it’s up to us to not let this define us a nation and a community. As a nation we need to embrace diversity and practice inclusion and non-violence,” he said.

On September 11 this year, the Holland Park Mosque was vandalised with a swastika and the name of the Christchurch mosque terrorist. The Bapu Peace Rally will make special stops at Grafton, the hometown of the Christchurch terrorist, and the Holland Park Mosque to deliver healing messages of peace and inclusiveness.

The Bapu Peace Drive has been organised by Gandhi Salt March Limited and is supported by High Commission of India, Canberra, Federation of Indian Communities Queensland, Australia India Business Council, Gandhi Creations, Adani Australia, and Mahindra Australia.