The Hindu festival of ‘Rath Yatra’ (chariot procession) was celebrated with fanfare at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir at Kingston, Brisbane on Saturday 6th July, 2019 in the holy presence of Pujya Vimalsevadas Swami and Pujya Brahmasmarandas Swami.

Rath Yatra is a religious tradition suffused with devotional sentiments for the Lord. For thousands of years, Hindus have celebrated this spectacular festival. Gathering together, they earnestly pray to the Lord to steer the chariots of their lives on the path of devotion and faith.

Based on the ancient tradition of parading the Murtis of the Lord in decorated chariots at Jaggannathpuri, towards the end of the assembly, three decorated raths, one bearing the murti of Harikrishna Maharaj, one bearing the murtis of Jaggannathji, Baldevji and Subadhraji and one bearing the murti of Pramukh Swami Maharaj, were pulled by the BAPS Mahila and Balika Mandal. The procession was taken to the neighbouring streets of the Kingston BAPS Swaminarayan temple.

This grand event was attended by around 800 devotees along with other special invited guests like Archana Singh, Honorary Consul of India, Brisbane, Palani Thewar, Umesh Chandara and Usha Chandra.

The celebration was concluded with arti and mahaprasad.