Top Sports News Headlines Today, September 20, 2019: A day after Bajrang Punia was eliminated from the semifinal stage of the World Wrestling Championship in controversial fashion, he roared back to make a late comeback to clinch the bronze medal, claiming his third medal in the history of the World Championships.

Ravi Dahiya also won a bronze medal on Friday, India’s third medal at this edition. Vinesh Phogat had also medalled at the meet earlier. With three medals already and three Olympic spots already secured, India have already matched their best ever performance at the Wrestling Worlds. With other hopes, like Deepak Punia, in action on Saturday, the 2019 Worlds may yet turn out to be the most successful edition for India.

Source: https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/top-sports-news-headlines-today-september-20-2019-bajrang-punias-place-in-indian-sports-history-to-india-vs-pakistan-volleyball-clash/