Baaji is a thrilling and a dramatic tale set against the background of a fading Lollywood and the emergence of a new order in Pakistani cinema. The story focuses on a fading star, Shameera, who yearns to make a comeback, and her relationship with a young girl, Neha, from inner city Lahore, who has big dreams of her own. The story takes a turn when a Pakistani-American director who has just completed his maiden venture in Hollywood comes to Lahore to be a part of the revival of the local film industry. Searching for a classic face, he chooses Shameera for the film. And so begins the a high-voltage story of desire, ambition and betrayal.

Details of Baaji Movie

Star Cast: Meera, Amna Ilyas, Osman Khalid Butt, Mohsin Abbas Haider, Ali Kazmi, Nisho, Nayyar Ejaz

Director: Saqib Malik

Release date: 28 June, 2019