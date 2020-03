Baaghi 3 is an upcoming action thriller directed by Ahmed Khan. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and distributed by Fox Star Studios, it is a spiritual sequel to Baaghi and Baaghi 2.

Details of Baaghi 3 Movie

Star Cast: Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor

Director: Ahmed Khan

Producer: Sajid Nadiadwala

Language: Hindi (with English subtitles)

Release Date: 6 March, 2020