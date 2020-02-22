The police on Friday arrested 21 drug smugglers, including one Gaugrav Soni, a B.Tech student, and seized lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) from his possession.

This drug is mostly available in the US, Greece, the Netherlands and Germany and is also known as ‘ticket to heaven’.

Soni was allegedly getting the drug from abroad and was supplying it to his high profile clients here.

Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kumar Gupta said that seven volumes (in the size of a postal ticket) of the hallucinogenic drug were seized from his possession, each costing Rs 10,000 approximately.

Soni was allegedly taking the banned substance to Pushkar when police, acting on a tip-off, arrested him and impounded the drug packets recovered from his possession.

Gupta further said that the action was taken under operation Clean Sweep, as part of which raids were conducted on 40 different locations, including Jhotwada, Jawahar Circle and Adarsh Nagar, among others.

The police said the drug peddlers were supplying different types of drugs to the tea stalls near the universities.

Source: IANS