With Multicultural Queensland Social Network playing the host, the “We are Australian” Citizenship Ceremony celebrating Harmony Week was held at Fiji Seniors Community Hall in Brisbane on March 15.

Presiding officer of the ceremony was Mr Graham Perrett MP. Lewis Lee OAM was the master of ceremonies, Carl Wu the host of the event, and Mr Surendra Prasad OAM the venue host.

Among the dignitaries present at the occasion were Senator Paul Scarr, Cr Angela Owen and Dr Ram Mohan. Also present were Aunty Peggy Tidyman, Sasha Marin, Richard Huang, Agnes Whiten, Vera Pottgr, Wayne Briscoe, Louise Moeller, Honey La Rosa Binny and Allen Chan, among others.