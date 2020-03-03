There’s a chance Australia has already faced its last ball at the women’s T20 World Cup despite qualifying for the semi-finals.

Australia on Monday snuck through to the knockouts by beating New Zealand by four runs at Junction Oval, and sealing second spot in Group A.

But with the weather gods looking unfavourably upon the Sydney Cricket Ground for Thursday’s semi-final double-header, there’s a slim chance Australia’s tournament has already ended in the most unfortunate of circumstances.

The Bureau of Meteorology on Tuesday predicted an 80 per chance of 15 to 30mm of rain to fall on Thursday — most likely in the afternoon and evening when the two matches will be played.

The International Cricket Council has not scheduled a reserve day for the two semis, meaning the top teams from each group will automatically qualify for the final if a ball isn’t bowled.

India topped Group A while South Africa will top Group B if it defeats the West Indies on Tuesday, otherwise England will qualify.

Unlike the Big Bash League final — which needed five overs a side for a result — the World Cup’s rules dictate that a minimum of 10 overs a side must be played for a legitimate result.

The Daily Telegraph understands that should the afternoon match at 3pm be washed out, the game scheduled for 7pm can still be played. Australia is expected to play the second game as the tournament’s biggest drawcard.

The March 8 final at the MCG does have a reserve day scheduled for the following day.

Source: https://www.foxsports.com.au