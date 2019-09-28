The 3rd Australia-China International Photography Festival’s (ACIPF) award ceremony was held at Queensland Parliamentary Annex on September 7.

The festival with the theme ‘Footprint – The Trail’ was supported by the local Chinese associations and societies in Queensland.

The Festival attracted more than 1000 entries out of which over 200 photos were selected by the panel jury. The entries demonstrated the footprints of ancestors, enterprises, association, individual, cultural exchange and co-operation between Australia and China.