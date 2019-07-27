Arya Samaj Queensland held fundraiser Mahayaj 2019 in Brisbane on 21 July, and the event was well attended by members of the Hindu community.

The event started with Dainik Yaj and was followed by 108 Gayatri Mantra chanting and offerings of ahuti.

After the Multikund Mahayaj, refreshments were served and official part of the programme began. The chief guest for the event was Mr Allan Brown, who was accompanied by his wife Mrs Sue Brown.

The president of Arya Samaj Queensland Jitendra Deo welcomed the chief guest and all the community leaders and members gathered there. The leaders from various organisations, such as Shree Sanatan Dharam and Hindu Association of Queensland, Indian Senior Citizen Association, All World Gayatri Parivaar, Damini Women’s Association of Queensland, Cultural Community Association of Queensland, Bhakti Sewa Parivaar, Patron of Sanatan Dharam Hindu Association of Queensland and Southside Chautal Mandali, attended the event.

Speaking on the theme “Bringing communities together and making progress inclusively”, various religious leaders emphasised the importance of unity and working together in harmony.

The event concluded with bhajans and lunch, and Arya Samaj Queensland thanked all the participants and sponsors who came to support Mahayaj fundraising.