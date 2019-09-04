An arrest warrant has been issued against Mohammed Shami and the India crickter now has 15 days in which to surrender and apply for bail.

Mohammed Shami is currently playing the second and the final Test against the West Indies and played a key role for India in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

In early 2018, Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan had accused him of domestic violence. Shami and his brother were booked for domestic violence under IPC Section 498A.

Since Hasin Jahan made the allegations, Mohammed Shami did not appear before court following which the ACJM gave the order.

Shami is one of India’s most celebrated cricketers.

He has 131 wickets from 70 ODIs and recently reached the landmark of 150 wickets in his 42nd Test match.

Soon after Hasin Jahan went public with her allegations, she and Shami were involved in a war-of-words in the media.

In April 2019, Hasin Jahan was taken into custody by police in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha in after she reached her husband’s house and created a ruckus. She was later released on bail.

In an interview with India Today earlier this year, Mohammed Shami said his focus was only on his cricket and he was determined not to let the allegations by Hasin Jahan affect him anyway.

“I hope everything remains fine. Whatever is the outcome, I am ready to face it. Cricket life mein hai to sab kuch hai (cricket remains everything in life). That is the only thing I am bothered about. I don’t care about the allegations or what will happen eventually. Right now, I am not thinking even zero percent about it. I won’t let it affect me,” Shami had said.

Speaking to the media on August 29, Hasin Jahan accused the police of harassing her and added the long duration of the case has been difficult.

“I thank all of you for coming here. I have called you today because today is the date for filing the charge sheet. No arrest warrant has been issued against him nor has he taken any anticipatory bail.

“Today the hearing of our case has happened and it was put on reserve by the judge. Like small YouTube channels are showing that Shami Ahmed has got clean cheat by the Alipore court but it has been not like that. All the cases that I have filed are still going on in the court and those are just getting delayed.

“Police have not arrested Shami Ahmed as I have filed cases against him. Police have harassed me rather than him.

“This suggests that Shami Ahmed can do anything with any common people but he will not get punishment as he is an international cricketer. Some (sections of the )media are just producing news against me for their own agenda.

“I am all alone and fighting my battle alone. Today just because I have no strong family background or source of income like the wives of other cricketers, I have to face these kinds of problem.

“This long duration of the case is very difficult for me but today I have media with me who will listen to me but what will happen to those who have no one to listen. This has happened to me just because this is India. If it was any other country this thing had never happened to me. The police in UP has harassed me immensely but this has happened only because this is India.

Earlier I have shown you a phone in which there was all the proof against Shami.

“The incident has happened one and a half years ago and the police or media has asked no question regarding this mobile to Shami. Is one and a half year not enough for the forensic lab to test a mobile phone? The innocent people who have no idea about this High society think that I am wrong. All the government knows that Shami is guilty but supported him just because he is an international cricketer and ruined my life and my daughter’s life.

“This means that I will not get justice. I am fighting this battle for the last one and a half year and will continue this fight till I get Justice. Shami can kill me anytime and you all will remain silent because you think that I am guilty. My children are small she will not be able to fight for me,” Hasin Jahan said.

