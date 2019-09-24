Actor Amyra Dastur has said that she is satisfied with the trajectory of her career so far. The debutant in 2013 film “Issaq” feels she is getting better opportunities now.

She says that now she is in a position to choose from many offers to do films which she receives. If she likes a role offered to her, she chooses to work in the film, and if she does not like the role she rejects the offer. She says that she is unfazed by criticism and unmoved by praise.

Amyra has acted in films like Kung Fu Yoga, Rajma Chawal and Judgementall Hai Kya. The actor has also acted in Sanjay Dutt’s recently released film Prassthanam in which she was Ali Fazal’s love interest. Her role was that of an NRI from America.

The movie also features Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff and Chunky Pandey.