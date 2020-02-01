National carrier Air India’s special flight operated to the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, to evacuate Indians stranded there, landed at the IGI airport here on Saturday.

Accordingly, the flight ferried back 324 Indian nationals.

The airline said that the special flight landed at Delhi airport at 7.26 a.m.

Air India started evacuation of Indians from Wuhan with the first special flight which was operated using a double decker jumbo 747 with 15 cabin crew and five cockpit crew.

The flight had departed from Indira Gandhi International Airport (T3), Delhi for the central Chinese city on Friday.

Besides, the crew, the flight also ferried a team of five doctors from the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital and one paramedical staff from Air India.

