India skipper Virat Kohli has urged all the citizens of the country to adhere to the safety norms put in place by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, saying “we need to be alert, attentive and aware in the wake of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.”

“Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by Covid 19. We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji. #IndiaFightsCorona,” Kohli said in a tweet.

Kohli also lauded the medical professionals in the country and around the globe for all the efforts being put to fight coronavirus.

“Also, special mention to all the medical professionals in the country and around the globe for all the efforts being put in to fight the #CoronaVirus. Let’s support them by taking care of ourselves and everybody around us by maintaining good personal hygiene. #IndiaFightsCorona,” Kohli tweeted.

Modi on Thursday urged the people of the country to opt for a ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Prime Minister further urged people above the age of 60 years not ot venture outside their homes in the coming weeks. Modi also urged the people to follow the instructions issued by the state governments.

India on Thursday registered 22 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the total number of active cases to 173. At least four people have died of the disease so far, one each in Punjab, Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra.

