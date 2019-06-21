Da-da-da-DUM. The four opening notes of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony are perhaps the most well-known in music history – and now they are inspiring a new generation of players.

Adelaide Youth Orchestra will perform the epic, 30-minute-plus work at Elder Hall on Sunday, June 23, as the highlight of its Maestro Series 2 concert.

It has been used everywhere from mobile phone ring tones to cinema advertising and even inspired a hit 1976 disco version called A Fifth of Beethoven, which was included in Saturday Night Fever, the best-selling film soundtrack of all time.

Recently appointed associate conductor Bryan Griffiths, an AdYO alumnus, has chosen a diverse program which also includes Jose Pablo Moncayo’s Mexican dance Huapango and Australian composer Richard Meale’s art-inspired work Three Miro Pieces.

I am thrilled to be giving next-generation musicians the chance to learn the skills and to experience the excitement of ensemble music-making,” Mr Griffiths said.

“Introducing them to the great masterworks like Beethoven’s Fifth is a real privilege.”

Beethoven was voted Australia’s favourite music writer in this month’s ABC Classic 100: Composer poll, while the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra completed its cycle of Beethoven’s five piano concertos with soloist Jayson Gillham last week.

Source: https://www.couriermail.com.au/news/national/adelaide-youth-orchestra-performs-beethovens-fifth-symphony/news-story/e187e62696b1209fde53da1a8ac78e17