Top model Madhu Bhandari, also known as Angel Bhandari, will soon be enthralling audiences worldwide with her sizzling performance. She is said to have signed a well-renowned banner for her debut.

Besides her forthcoming project, Angel is a trained dancer and a fitness freak who has inspired many of her fans through her internet posts related to fitness.

Her bold photo shoots have kept her in great demand in the fashion industry. She is now all set to work for her forthcoming projects and her fans are longing to know about these projects in the pipeline. Angel can also be watched in a forthcoming web series with top star cast under an ace production house.