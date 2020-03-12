A sneak peak at Dabboo Ratnani’s 2020 calendar.

The famous calendar by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, which features some of the biggest names in the entertainment business, is out. From classic black and white photos, to outdoor nature, to close up shots and even bare body pictures, the stars drop all inhibitions for this one.

Actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani showed their bold avatar in a new calendar shoot. Bhumi also took to social media to post the photo in which she is posing on the bathtub sans clothes. She captioned it: “July 2020 #dabbooratnanicalendar.”

Kiara, on the other hand, held a banana leaf for the shoot. She captioned the photo, which she shared on social media, “A leaf out of #DabbooRatnaniCalendar! @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani.”

Actress Sunny Leone, who gave updates on social media from the calendar’s launch event, is seen sitting with her legs crossed and holding a big book with no clothes on.

Actor Vicky Kaushal too went shirtless. He is seen taking a dip in a pool in the photo.



Source: Dabbo Ratnani Photography