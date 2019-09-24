After the successes of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan is now said to be flooded with a deluge of offers.

In a recent Instagram post, Kartik posted a picture with none other than megastar Amitabh Bachchan. It was not for a film but for an advertisement, but this is enough to show his rising popularity.

So far as his current projects are concerned, he has busied himself with as many as four films lined up till 2020, including Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Imtiaz Ali’s untitled film with Sara Ali Khan, Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.