Bollywood’s Mr Khiladi has turned 52 on Monday, September 9, 2019. With a number of successful films in his kitty, the actor is one of the fittest heroes in Bollywood. Be it a professional circle, or his personal life, Khiladi Kumar has proved to be a complete man in all walks of life. Even after cashing crores of money with every hit film, the actor loves to stay focused and live his life on his own terms.

While Bollywood stars love to have huge bashes every now and then, Kumar is one exception among the many. On his 52nd birthday, here is a list of times when he has proved that he is different from the rest, but still the best:

There is no doubt in saying that Akshay is one of the most disciplined actors in Bollywood. The actor not only follows his gym regime for his fitness, but avoids drinking and smoking.

After reaching a certain level of popularity, superstars refuse to do small roles in women-centric movies. Even if they do, they make sure to promote themselves more. However, the Khiladi of Bollywood has recently said in an interview that he does not mind doing a small role. In an interview with India Today, the actor said “I am fine to do a small role if it’s a good film. I wouldn’t even mind if someone else has a bigger role than me in a film, provided the script is nice.”

Bollywood and party culture are inseparable. While most of the superstars love to party and spend some fun time to relax, it is difficult to spot Akshay is these bashes.

Akshay’s fitness is partly due to his mantra of ‘early to bed, and early to rise’. The actor is hard-working and there is no second thought to it. However, to make sure that he is always on time, and maintain his fitness, the actor makes sure to sleep and wake up on time.

Being vocal about politics is sometimes difficult for Kumar. However, Akshay has never shied away from sharing his views. While he and his better-half, Twinkle Khanna might seem to be on opposite ends in their political views, they share a lovely bonding and are equally vocal about their views.

