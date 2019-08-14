Approximately 40,000 people have registered to attend the Indian-American community summit ‘Howdy, Modi!’ in Houston, which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 22 during his visit to the US for the United Nations General Assembly session.

Attendance to the summit is free, however passes have to be obtained, according to the host Texas India Forum, a Houston-based non-profit body. Texas India Forum is expecting around 50,000 people to attend the prime minister’s address to the Indian diaspora, which will be held at the NRG football stadium in Houston.

Houston has one of the largest concentrations of Indian-Americans with an over 5,00,000-strong community.

“I look forward to welcoming PM Modi to Houston, home to one of the biggest and most vibrant Indian communities in the US. This historic visit will strengthen the already robust bonds between Houston and India on trade, culture and tourism — all of which benefit every Houstonian,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

This will be Modi’s third major address to the Indian-American community after he became the prime minister in 2014 and the first after his re-election in May.

The previous two were at the Madison Square Garden in New York in 2014 and the Silicon Valley in 2016.

On behalf of the hundreds of thousands of Indian-Americans in Texas, and as co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, I welcome Prime Minister Modi to Houston. India continues to be a key security and economic partner of the United States, and I look forward to seeing that relationship strengthen with his visit to Texas,” said US Senator John Cornyn.

Source: https://www.connectedtoindia.com/40000-register-for-howdy-modi-summit-in-houston-6006.html