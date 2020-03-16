25 sheep killed by wild beasts in Kashmir valley.

Twenty-five sheep were killed by wild animals in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

According to a report, wild animals entered the barn of a villager in Kungamdara village of Pattan tehsil of Baramulla district last night and killed all the 25 sheep in the barn.

“It is obviously a case of wild animal attack,” an official said.

Attacks by wild animals especially during the winter months have recorded an increase in Kashmir during the last several years.

Experts say this is the result of humans encroaching into the natural territories of wild animals as competition for space and food pushes the borders of forests further back.

Source: IANS