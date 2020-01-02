Taking immediate action into death of an infant due to burn injuries caused by short circuit at the government hospital in Alwar on Wednesday, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma suspended two doctors, three nurses and terminated services of two contractual employees.

Suspended doctors are paeditician Mahesh Kumar Sharma and Medical Officer Kripal Singh, and nurses are Sharda Sharma, Bharati Meena and Sneh Lata.

Services Tara Meena and electrician Raghunandan Sharma were terminated with immediate effect.

The three-week-old girl was shifted to the Jaipur-based J.K. Lon Hospital after she sustained 70 per cent burn injuries at the Government Geetanand Children’s Hospital in Alwar. She had been admitted to the Alwar hospital for breathing problems.

The Minister expressed grief on the infant’s death and took action on the basis of a report by the three-member panel, formed to check lapses and irregularities at the hospital.

Source: IANS