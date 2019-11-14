Indore, Nov 14 (IANS) Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque won the toss and opted to bat against India in the first Test of the two-match series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, here on Thursday.

“We will bat first. It’s a bit hard and it might break in fourth innings. It’s a great honour to captain Bangladesh,” Haque said at the toss.

India skipper Virat Kohli said: “We wanted to bowl first, it’s ideal for our seamers. Day 2 onwards it will be a beautiful track to bat on. Nadeem is not a part of this eleven and Ishant replaces him purely on the basis of the pitch.”

India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma

Bangladesh: Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque (Captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das (wicket-keeper), Mehedy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain

