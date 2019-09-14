MS Dhoni, arguably the most enigmatic cricketer of his generation, led the Indian cricket team for the first time on 13th September 2007. On that day, India faced Scotland in a Group D game of the inaugural World T20, but it was abandoned due to rain. Dhoni was chosen to captain India after three senior players – Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly – all decided to opt out of the first edition of the World T20. India had only played a single T20 international before the tournament but Dhoni’s team went on to become the first ever winners of the competition. He scored 154 runs in his six innings but it was his leadership that stood out.

On Friday, MS Dhoni’s fans took to Twitter to share pictures and post messages with the hashtag “12YearsOfCaptainDhoni” and soon it became the number one trend in India.

During his tenure as captain, MS Dhoni led India to victory in the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

However, in the recent times, Dhoni has often faced criticism for his poor form and ponderous style of batting.

His impending retirement has been one of the most talked about topics in Indian cricket.

On Thursday, India’s chief selector MSK Prasad cleared the air about the matter.

“No update on MS Dhoni’s retirement, the news is incorrect,” MSK Prasad told media after announcing India’s Test squad for the three-match series against South Africa.

Dhoni took a sabbatical from cricket after India’s 50-over World Cup campaign ended in the semi-finals.

He missed the three-match T20I series against the West Indies and has not been included in the squad for the upcoming T20I series against a touring South Africa.

Dhoni last played a T20I for India in February 2019, against Australia in Bengaluru.

