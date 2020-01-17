At least 12 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to fog in several parts of northern India, officials said on Friday.

According to northern railway, the Katihar-Amritsar Express was delayed by six hours, followed by the Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Sapt Kranti Express delayed by three hours and 45 minutes.

Even the Gorakhpur-Hissar Gorakhdham Express and Raxaul-Anand Vihar Sadbhawana Express were running behind schedule by three hours and 30 minutes.

The Barauni-New Delhi Vaishali Express was delayed by two hours and 45 minutes, Varanasi-New Delhi Mahanama Express was behind its schedule by two hours and 40 minutes, the Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshila Express and Darabhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sapmark Kranti were delayed by two hours.

On Thursday, 12 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to severe fog in several parts of northern India.

Source: IANS